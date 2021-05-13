Smith Rowe admits Arsenal had worked on their pressing game ahead of Chelsea win
Published
Arsenal defeated Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening thanks to Emile Smith Rowe's second Premier League goal in as many gamesFull Article
Published
Arsenal defeated Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening thanks to Emile Smith Rowe's second Premier League goal in as many gamesFull Article
Chelsea sit six points clear of fifth placed West Ham, who have a game in hand, and seven ahead of sixth placed Liverpool, who..
The Blues suffered only their third defeat under Thomas Tuchel as Emile Smith-Rowe's first-half goal helped Arsenal record a 1-0..