We're live inside Villa Park for this evening's coverage of Villa vs Everton as Dean Smith looks set to welcome back his captain with just four matches remaining.Full Article
Aston Villa vs Everton live updates as Jack Grealish set for return
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Gary Lineker makes Jack Grealish comment after Aston Villa return
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish made his long-awaited return to action against Everton after missing the last 12 matches with a..
-
Jack Grealish returns from three-month injury lay-off to boost England Euro 2020 hopes as Aston Villa draw a blank against Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton
talkSPORT
-
Jack Grealish returns to Aston Villa squad for Everton clash following three-month injury absence to boost England Euro 2020 hopes
talkSPORT
-
Aston Villa v Everton LIVE commentary and team news: Jack Grealish to make return in Premier League tie
talkSPORT
-
Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish set to return from injury against Everton
Belfast Telegraph
More coverage
Smith: Grealish fit for Fulham game
Sky Sports UK
Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith says captain Jack Grealish is set to return for Sunday's home match against Fulham, live on..
Jack Grealish injury boost emerges ahead of Aston Villa vs Everton
Lichfield Mercury
Smith set for Everton experiment as Utd highlight Villa's Achilles heel
Lichfield Mercury