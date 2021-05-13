Skip Bayless: The other NFC East teams don’t have Dak Prescott — my Dallas Cowboys will win the division | UNDISPUTED

The Dallas Cowboys' 2021 schedule kicks off with a bang when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will open the season with two straight road games for the first time since 2012 and will also be featured on FOX 10 times. The Washington Football Team won the division last season, but no team has been back-to-back NFC East since the 2003-2004 Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas is looking to extend that trend this season. Skip Bayless breaks down why a healthy Prescott equals to crowning his Cowboys as the NFC East champions.