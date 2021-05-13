Sir Alex Ferguson: Former Man Utd manager 'grateful' for extra years after brain haemorrhage
Published
Sir Alex Ferguson says he is "grateful for the three years extra" he feels he has had after surviving a brain haemorrhage in 2018.Full Article
Published
Sir Alex Ferguson says he is "grateful for the three years extra" he feels he has had after surviving a brain haemorrhage in 2018.Full Article
Legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has opened up on sectarianism in his early career in Scotland and a..