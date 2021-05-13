RB Leipzig 1-4 Borussia Dortmund: Jadon Sancho and Erling Braut Haaland fire Dortmund to cup success

BBC Sport

Published

Jadon Sancho and Erling Braut Haaland both score twice as Borussia Dortmund thrash RB Leipzig in the German Cup final.

