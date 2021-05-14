The battle for elite European football remains tight with just three points separating second-placed Atalanta and Juventus in fifth. Atalanta moved back second ahead of Napoli with a 2-0 win over relegation candidates Benevento.Full Article
Serie A: Milan, Juventus win to keep Top-4 hopes alive
