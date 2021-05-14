Liverpool had to withstand a siege of their goal for 20 minutes, but Salah assured their win in the last minute after running onto a through ball and curling the ball past Henderson.Full Article
EPL: Liverpool beat Manchester United 4-2 to keep CL hopes alive
Mid-Day0 shares 2 views
