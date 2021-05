Pep Guardiola hailed Ferran Torres’ goalscoring instinct after the youngster plundered his first Manchester City hat-trick in the champions’ 4-3 win at Newcastle United. Torres, who joined from LaLiga side Valencia ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, put City 2-1 up with a sumptuous flicked finish after Joao Cancelo cancelled out Emil Krafth’s opener. A penalty from Joelinton and a […]