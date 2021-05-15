Aaron Judge went 2-for-3 with two solo homers as his New York Yankees edged the Baltimore Orioles, 5-4.Full Article
Aaron Judge homers twice in Yankees' 5-4 win over Orioles
Judge Hits 2 More Homers Vs O’s, Send Yankees To Win
Judge is now 10 for 19 with five home runs facing the Orioles this season. He has 13 career multihomer games, five of them against..
Gio Urshela's pinch-hit three-run homer in seventh lifts Yankees over Orioles
Aaron Judge hitÂ two solo homers in a 5-4 victory over Baltimore.Â
