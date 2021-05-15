Crusaders 31Brumbies 29 One week after securing the Super Rugby Aotearoa title the Crusaders escaped with a fortuitous victory from their first match against Australian opposition this year. The Brumbies, beaten Super Rugby...Full Article
Sky Super Rugby Transtasman: Crusaders cling on to edge Brumbies
New Zealand Herald
