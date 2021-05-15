Rangers fans have returned to Ibrox to celebrate their first title in over a decade despite social distancing pleas from the club and politicians, and a mass police presence in GlasgowFull Article
Rangers fans celebrate title at Ibrox despite police presence and Covid pleas
Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf has made clear there will be a police presence in George Square and at Ibrox.
Daily Record