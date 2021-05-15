SC Freiburg 2-2 Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski equals Gerd Muller's Bundesliga goals record

SC Freiburg 2-2 Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski equals Gerd Muller's Bundesliga goals record

BBC Sport

Published

Robert Lewandowski equals Gerd Muller's 49-year-old Bundesliga record for the most goals scored in a single campaign.

Full Article