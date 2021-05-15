Nadal wins 500th career clay court match to advance to Rome Open final
Spain's Rafael Nadal defeated American Reilly Opelka in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 Saturday in semi-final action to advance to the Rome Open final.Full Article
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) • Spanish top seed faces Zverev next; Rublev and Medvedev suffer defeats; Barty targets her fourth title..