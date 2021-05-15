England international Marcus Rashford chose his dream Manchester United 6-a-side team on Instagram and left himself out of the side in favour of some Red Devils greatsFull Article
Marcus Rashford justifies his dream 6-a-side team during Instagram Q&A session
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
A teenager overcame his lifelong stammer and interviewed Marcus Rashford
A teen overcame his lifelong stammer to achieve his dream of saying his own name for the first time - then interviewing Marcus..
SWNS STUDIO