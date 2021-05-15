Even sweeter than the powerful long-range strike from Youri Tielemans was Leicester being able to celebrate winning the FA Cup for the first time surrounded by its fans.And even louder than the Leicester supporters' cheers at Wembley...Full Article
Football: Leicester wins FA Cup for first time beating Chelsea
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
News24.com | 'What dreams are made of': Schmeichel hails Leicester history makers
News24
Kasper Schmeichel described leading Leicester to the club's first ever FA Cup as a dream come true after he played a huge role in..
-
Brendan Rodgers and Khun Top embrace as Leicester City celebrate FA Cup triumph – and the Premier League’s other ‘big six’ owners should take note
talkSPORT
-
Leicester City: FA Cup-winning captain Kasper Schmeichel says joy 'indescribable'
BBC Sport
-
FA Cup Final highlights: Chelsea 0-1 Leicester City
BBC Sport
-
FA Cup final highlights: Chelsea 0-1 Leicester City
BBC Sport
More coverage
James Corden sums up Leicester's FA Cup win and takes swipe at 'Big Six'
Daily Star
Leicester City won the FA Cup for the first-time ever in front of over 20,000 supporters at Wembley after Youri Tielemans' wonder..
Schmeichel on the Leicester tribute to Khun Vichai after FA Cup win
Leicester Mercury