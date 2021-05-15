UFC 262 play-by-play and results
MMA Junkie is on scene at UFC 262 in Houston, which is headlined by Charles Oliveira's and Michael Chandler's battle for the vacant lightweight title.
Oliveira is the new lightweight champion after a stunning second-round knockout in Houston
Lightweight title hopefuls Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira are official for Saturday’s card in Houston.