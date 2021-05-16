News24.com | Police injured, 20 arrests made as Rangers fans' title party turns violent
Three police officers were injured and more than 20 arrests made after Rangers fans packed into the streets of Glasgow on Saturday.Full Article
Violent scenes have been shared on social media across the city centre as thousands of Rangers fans took to Glasgow's streets for a..
Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf has made clear there will be a police presence in George Square and at Ibrox.