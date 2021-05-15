Melbourne City 2Wellington Phoenix 2 In many ways, this match sums up the Wellington Phoenix season. They played some brilliant football, fashioned plenty of chances and held the lead for a decent period, but ended up with a 2-2...Full Article
Football: Wellington Phoenix draw with Melbourne City in A-League
