Jamie Carragher hailed Alisson Becker’s “brilliant” added-time winner in Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win over West Brom at The Hawthorns. The Reds looked to be heading towards a stalemate with West Brom to all but end their hopes of sneaking a top-four finish. Mohamed Salah equalised in the 33rd minute to cancel out Hal Robson-Kanu’s 15th-minute […]