Nadal beats Djokovic to win Italian Open
The heavy topspin. That lefty spin. The loopy trajectory. Rafael Nadal’s forehand gave Novak Djokovic fits in the latest installment of the most-played rivalry in modern men’s tennis.…Full Article
Rafa Nadal warmed up for the French Open with a battling 7-5 1-6 6-3 win over world number one Novak Djokovic as the Spaniard..
Nadal holds the edge with three wins to Djokovic's two in previous finals. The Spaniard is bidding for a 10th Italian Open title..