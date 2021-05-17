Rey & Dominik Mysterio def. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions

Rey & Dominik Mysterio def. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions

FOX Sports

Published

Rey & Dominik Mysterio became the first father-son Tag Team Champions in WWE history with an improbable victory.

Full Article