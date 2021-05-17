NBA: Watch Stephen Curry score 46 points to win NBA scoring title
Stephen Curry secures his second NBA scoring title with a 46-point performance in the Golden State Warriors' 113-101 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.Full Article
