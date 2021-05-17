Carlo Ancelotti ‘embarrassed’ after Everton suffer another home defeat to Premier League’s bottom club and suggests he needs better squad next season
Published
Carlo Ancelotti was embarrassed by Everton’s latest home defeat to Sheffield United on Sunday and declared: “We don’t have players with strong personality with the ball.” Daniel Jebbison, 17, netted the game’s only goal in the seventh minute to leave the Toffees’ European hopes in tatters. Everton have lost nine Premier League matches at Goodison […]Full Article