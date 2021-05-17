Greg Jennings: This is the year Dallas must make an impressive run in the playoffs I UNDISPUTED

Dak Prescott said last week that his surgically repaired right ankle feels great and is ready to play a full NFL game. Dallas Cowboys' head coach Mike McCarthy echoed this weekend saying he believes that Dak will be fully cleared for training camp. After signing a four-year, $140 million extension this offseason, expectations are high for Dak and the Cowboys. Greg Jennings explains why the Cowboys' offseason moves indicate that they must make the playoffs this season.