Greg Jennings: This is the year Dallas must make an impressive run in the playoffs I UNDISPUTED
Dak Prescott said last week that his surgically repaired right ankle feels great and is ready to play a full NFL game. Dallas Cowboys' head coach Mike McCarthy echoed this weekend saying he believes that Dak will be fully cleared for training camp. After signing a four-year, $140 million extension this offseason, expectations are high for Dak and the Cowboys. Greg Jennings explains why the Cowboys' offseason moves indicate that they must make the playoffs this season.Full Article