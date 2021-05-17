Colin Cowherd on speculation that Clippers tanked to avoid facing Lakers: 'They're terrified' | THE HERD
The Los Angeles Clippers fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder in their final regular season game, fueling speculation that they may have purposefully tanked in order to avoid the Los Angeles Lakers in the playoffs until the Conference Finals. Colin Cowherd points out that this proves there is a big difference between Kawhi Leonard's Clippers and LeBron James' Lakers: The Clippers are terrified to face the Lakers, and the Lakers will take on anybody.Full Article