Serena Williams, ranked eighth in the world, beat the 572nd-ranked Pigato, making her WTA debut, 6-3, 6-2 in the first meeting between the two players.Full Article
Serena Williams sails into Round 2 of Parma WTA
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Serena Williams beaten in Parma in dent to her French Open preparations
BBC Sport
Serena Williams' preparations for the French Open are dented by another early exit on clay as she loses in the second round in..
More coverage
News24.com | Williams, playing her 1000th career match, crashes out of Italian Open
Serena Williams lost on her return after nearly three months away to Nadia Podoroska in the second round of the WTA Italian Open.
News24