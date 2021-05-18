It is that time of year when clubs announce their standout players for the season, and the results are in after Chelsea fans voted for their player of the yearFull Article
Chelsea announce Mason Mount as player of the year for 2020/21 season
Football.london0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Mason Mount will be pushed to the limit to ensure Chelsea's season is a success
Mason Mount has played more football than any other Chelsea player this term but Thomas Tuchal has already admitted the 22-year-old..
Football.london