Pep Guardiola admits Sergio Aguero is a doubt for Champions League final, says Man City players are being ‘nicer’ to him ahead of Chelsea showdown
Published
Pep Guardiola has revealed Sergio Aguero is a doubt for Man City’s Champions League final clash against Chelsea. The 33-year-old has been ruled out of Tuesday’s Premier League clash against Brighton with an adductor problem, the latest setback in the striker’s injury-ravaged final season at the Etihad. Aguero could be fit for City’s final Premier […]Full Article