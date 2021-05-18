Aston Villa will face Liverpool in the FA Youth Cup final after beating rivals West Bromwich Albion 4-1 in the semi-final.Full Article
FA Youth Cup final details confirmed as Aston Villa face Liverpool
Sutton Coldfield Observer0 shares 1 views
