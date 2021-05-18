Shannon Sharpe: Steph Curry's Warriors are a dangerous matchup for LeBron & Lakers | UNDISPUTED

Despite ending the regular season on a five-game winning streak, the Los Angeles Lakers will face the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament on Wednesday. We're used to seeing LeBron James and Steph Curry lock horns in the postseason, where Curry is 15-7 against LeBron. And when asked about facing Steph in the playoffs again, LeBron said QUOTE: 'We’re playing versus, in my opinion, the MVP of our league this year in Steph. We got to be prepared for everything they have. They have championship DNA.' Hear what Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Lakers vs. Warriors matchup in the play-in tournament.