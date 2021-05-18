Roger Federer loses comeback match to Pablo Andujar at Geneva Open
Roger Federer lost his comeback match after two months away, falling to Pablo Andujar 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 Tuesday in the second round of the Geneva Open.Full Article
Roger Federer is looking forward to competing at the French Open and Wimbledon this summer, with the 20-time Grand Slam champion..