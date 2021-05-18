Fans at Old Trafford are ramping up attempts to pressure the Glazer family into selling Manchester United, with efforts intensifying after the failed European Super League breakawayFull Article
Returning Man Utd fans given anti-Glazer protest cards to take into Old Trafford
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Manchester United fans protest features flares, angst, and arrests
Newsflare STUDIO
A large number of Manchester United fans gathered outside the Old Trafford football stadium prior to the team's 4-2 loss versus..
Hundreds of fans in anti-Glazer protest at Old Trafford
PA - Press Association STUDIO
More coverage
Manchester United v Liverpool: Hundreds of fans in anti-Glazer protest at Old Trafford
BBC News
Hundreds of Manchester United fans protest against the club's owners while the team and Liverpool arrive at Old Trafford for a..
-
Hundreds of fans in anti-Glazer protest at Old Trafford
BBC News
-
News24.com | WATCH | Man United fans launch second anti-Glazer protest outside Old Trafford
News24
-
Man United v Liverpool kick-off time and how to watch: Team news, match stats, live stream and TV channel for blockbuster Premier League match
talkSPORT
-
Man arrested over assault of police officer, who suffered broken eye socket and face wound during Old Trafford protests that postponed Man United vs Liverpool
talkSPORT