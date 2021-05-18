Southampton 0-2 Leeds United: Patrick Bamford scores 16th Premier League goal of the season
Published
Patrick Bamford's 16th Premier League goal of the season helps Leeds beat Southampton in front of 8,000 fans at St Mary's Stadium.Full Article
Published
Patrick Bamford's 16th Premier League goal of the season helps Leeds beat Southampton in front of 8,000 fans at St Mary's Stadium.Full Article
A look at the race for the Premier League Golden Boot, as Harry Kane pips Mohamed Salah to the title.Both were neck-and-neck on 22..