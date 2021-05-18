THE BIG BOYS CLUB: X’s and O’s with LA Charger – Rashawn Slater | FOX NFL

Former 8-year NFL offensive lineman, Geoff Schwartz and offensive line guru, Duke Manyweather, come together to bring you the ‘The Big Boys Club’ – a series dedicated to offensive lineman centered around five of the top O-lineman in 2021 NFL Draft. Geoff and Duke sat with the #13 overall pick to the Los Angeles Chargers, Rashawn Slater, before the draft to break down his elite traits using college film from his time at Northwestern!