Former 8-year NFL offensive lineman, Geoff Schwartz and offensive line guru, Duke Manyweather, come together to bring you the ‘The Big Boys Club’ – a series dedicated to offensive lineman centered around five of the top O-lineman in 2021 NFL Draft. Geoff and Duke sat with the #13 overall pick to the Los Angeles Chargers, Rashawn Slater, before the draft to break down his elite traits using college film from his time at Northwestern!Full Article
THE BIG BOYS CLUB: X’s and O’s with LA Charger – Rashawn Slater | FOX NFL
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views