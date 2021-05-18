Anthony Joshua is being forced to wait to take on Tyson Fury after it was ruled the Gypsy King must first take on former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder for the third timeFull Article
Tyson Fury out to "crack Deontay Wilder's skull" after $20m demand to step aside
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Deontay Wilder could demand payday to ignore Tyson Fury court ruling over fight
Tyson Fury’s blockbuster bout with Anthony Joshua looks to be back on, with Deontay Wilder set to be offered a mega £5.65m..
Daily Star