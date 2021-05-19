Blue Jays win third straight with 8-0 win over Red Sox
The Toronto Blue Jays blanked the Boston Red Sox, 8-0. This was the Blue Jays third-straight win. Randal Grichuk went deep for the seventh time this season.Full Article
