Shohei Ohtani clubs 14th homer of the season, but Angels lose 6-5 to Indians

Shohei Ohtani clubs 14th homer of the season, but Angels lose 6-5 to Indians

FOX Sports

Published

Shohei Ohtani hit another home run, but the Los Angeles Angels weren't able to pull out a win as they lost 6-5 to the Cleveland Indians.

Full Article