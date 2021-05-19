Shohei Ohtani hit another home run, but the Los Angeles Angels weren't able to pull out a win as they lost 6-5 to the Cleveland Indians.Full Article
Shohei Ohtani clubs 14th homer of the season, but Angels lose 6-5 to Indians
