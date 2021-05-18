US PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy says Kiawah Island victory in 2012 is no advantage
Published
Rory McIlroy says his US PGA Championship victory at Kiawah Island in 2012 will not give him an advantage on his return.Full Article
Published
Rory McIlroy says his US PGA Championship victory at Kiawah Island in 2012 will not give him an advantage on his return.Full Article
Rory McIlroy reflects on his 2012 PGA Championship victory at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course and discusses how the course will..
Paul McGinley reflects on a welcome win for Rory McIlroy which will give him huge confidence ahead of the PGA Championship at..
Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa all have fascinating storylines entering the week