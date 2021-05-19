NBA: Boston Celtics beat Washington Wizards to secure play-off berth
Jayson Tatum scores a game-high 50 points as the Boston Celtics beat the Washington Wizards 118-100 to secure their place in the NBA play-offs.Full Article
