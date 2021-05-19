Our West Ham reporter has selected the team he thinks David Moyes will pick for the Premier League clash with West Brom at The HawthornsFull Article
Expected West Ham team to take on West Brom with Benrahma set for a recall
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Confirmed West Ham team vs West Brom as Said Benrahma recalled by David Moyes
The team news is in for the Hammers' Premier League match against West Brom with David Moyes making one change for the clash at The..
Football.london