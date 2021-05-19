Firebomb attack on Celtic chief Peter Lawwell’s home ‘appalling’ as Simon Jordan tells talkSPORT: ‘These are people’s families, football shouldn’t bring this to someone’s doorstep’
The alleged petrol bomb attack on Celtic CEO Peter Lawwell’s home has been described as ‘a new low for people involved in Scottish football’. Simon Jordan also responded to the ‘appalling’ incident on talkSPORT and insisted issues in football ‘should not be brought to someone’s doorstep’. Lawwell’s family home was targeted in an alleged fire […]Full Article