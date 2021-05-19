Skip Bayless breaks down why Tom Brady should be ranked as the No. 1 quarterback into 2021 I UNDISPUTED

Today's "Hot Topic of the Day" focuses on NFL quarterback rankings. Pro Football Focus released their quarterback rankings of all 32 starters heading into the 2021 season. They have Patrick Mahomes in the top spot and Tom Brady in second. Aaron Rodgers closes out the top three and Russell Wilson is ranked fourth. Skip Bayless reacts to the rankings and explains why Brady should be in the No. 1 spot heading. into the 2021 NFL season.