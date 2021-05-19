Liverpool leapfrog Leicester with Burnley victory and edge closer to remarkable top-four finish which would be ‘just as good as winning Champions League’
Liverpool are in control of Champions League qualification as a 3-0 win at Burnley saw the Reds leapfrog Leicester into fourth. The Reds pulled level on 66 points with the Foxes and strikes from Roberto Firmino, Nat Phillips and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain give them a superior goal difference by four. It means that unless Leicester win […]Full Article