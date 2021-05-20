Corey Kluber no hits Rangers in second MLB no-hitter in as many nights, Yankees win, 2-0

Corey Kluber no hits Rangers in second MLB no-hitter in as many nights, Yankees win, 2-0

FOX Sports

Published

New York Yankees hurler Corey Kluber tossed a no hitter against the Texas Rangers in a 2-0 win. It was the second straight night MLB saw a no-hitter and it was the sixth of the 2021 season, already just one shy of the MLB single-season record.

Full Article