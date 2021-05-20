New York Yankees hurler Corey Kluber tossed a no hitter against the Texas Rangers in a 2-0 win. It was the second straight night MLB saw a no-hitter and it was the sixth of the 2021 season, already just one shy of the MLB single-season record.Full Article
Corey Kluber no hits Rangers in second MLB no-hitter in as many nights, Yankees win, 2-0
FOX Sports0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Yankees' Kluber tosses MLB's 2nd no-hitter in as many nights in win over Rangers
Corey Kluber threw the the major leagues' sixth no-hitter this season and second in two nights, leading the New York Yankees over..
CBC.ca
No-hitter for 2nd straight day: Corey Kluber pitches Yanks’ gem
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Corey Kluber threw the the major leagues' sixth no-hitter this season and second in two nights, leading the New..
Denver Post