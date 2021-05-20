Shohei Ohtani pitches well, but Angels fall to Indians 3-2
The Los Angeles Angels hung around with the Cleveland Indians behind Shohei Ohtani's strong pitching performance, but their bullpen faltered as they lost, 3-2.Full Article
Shohei Ohtani hit another home run, but the Los Angeles Angels weren't able to pull out a win as they lost 6-5 to the Cleveland..