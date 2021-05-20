Corey Kluber Throws a No-Hitter for the Yankees
Kluber, 35, already had two Cy Young Awards on his résumé. It was the sixth no-hitter this season in the majors, and it came a day after the fifth.Full Article
If Corey Kluber is back to his old self after Wednesday's no-no, New York might fulfill its lofty expectations.
New York Yankees hurler Corey Kluber tossed a no hitter against the Texas Rangers in a 2-0 win. It was the second straight night..