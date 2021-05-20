Before taking over as the head of NCA in 2019, Dravid had worked closely with the current crop of youngsters in the Indian team at the U-19 level as well as in the India `A` teamFull Article
Rahul Dravid to coach Team India on Sri Lanka tour
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
India vs Sri Lanka: Rahul Dravid to coach Indian team on Lanka tour
Zee News
A BCCI official in the know of developments confirmed that Dravid would be leading the team as the trio of Ravi Shastri, Bharat..
-
Rahul Dravid set to coach India during Sri Lanka tour, claims report
Indian Express
-
Rahul Dravid to coach Team India for Sri Lanka series
DNA
-
BCCI treasurer explains why Virat Kohli-less tour of Sri Lanka is important for Team India
DNA
-
India tour of Sri Lanka: Rahul Dravid likely to coach Team India, Shikhar Dhawan could lead side
Zee News
More coverage
India tour of Sri Lanka: Limited overs series to be played in Colombo - Report
India are reportedly set to arrive in Sri Lanka for the series on July 5 and, after the team completes its week-long quarantine,..
Zee News
Rahul Dravid to coach India team during Sri Lanka tour in July: Report
Captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma will not be part of the tour as they will be engaged in a marquee five-match Test..
DNA