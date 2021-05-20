James Tomkins made his first start for Crystal Palace after suffering a serious eye injury in January, and though it was not the desired result against Arsenal the centre-back praised the fight shownFull Article
Tomkins praises Crystal Palace battle against Arsenal after injury comeback
